1,157 Shares in SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,780,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,987,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIG Partners upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.87.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total value of $311,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kate Mitchell sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.78, for a total transaction of $231,992.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,186.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,043 shares of company stock worth $2,581,033. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group opened at $315.82 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $159.44 and a 1 year high of $329.65.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.50. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $575.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

