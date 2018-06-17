ICF International (ICFI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, May 26th. The firm currently has a $75.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ICF International partners with government and commercial clients to deliver consulting services and technology solutions in the energy, environment, transportation, social programs, defense, and homeland security markets. The firm combines passion for its work with industry expertise and innovative analytics to produce compelling results throughout the entire program life cycle, from analysis and design through implementation and improvement. ICF has been serving government at all levels, major corporations, and multilateral institutions. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. ValuEngine raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barrington Research set a $75.00 price objective on ICF International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on ICF International in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on ICF International to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.67.

ICF International traded up $0.10, hitting $71.45, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 85,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,121. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.67. ICF International has a 12 month low of $41.10 and a 12 month high of $74.75.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.97 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that ICF International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $199,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Schulte sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $885,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 243,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,947,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,697,824 over the last 90 days. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ICF International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 53,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in ICF International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 199,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,454,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ICF International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans raised its stake in ICF International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 333,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 85,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

