Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, “Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is engaged in the design, engineering and manufacturing of critical fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. is based in Fremont, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on ICHR. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ichor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ichor in a research note on Monday, March 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ichor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.33.

NASDAQ ICHR opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. Ichor has a 1 year low of $17.76 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 5.05.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Ichor had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $258.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $113,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,677.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Hershey Trust Co. raised its holdings in Ichor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

