ICON One Day Volume Reaches $40.62 Million (CRYPTO:ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last week, ICON has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $792.19 million and approximately $40.62 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON token can now be purchased for approximately $2.05 or 0.00031319 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinTiger, IDEX, Gate.io and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003541 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00591520 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00260642 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00048361 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00140467 BTC.

ICON Profile

ICON uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 400,228,740 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,231,340 tokens. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ICON Token Trading

ICON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Upbit, Hotbit, OKEx, Gate.io, IDEX, LATOKEN, Rfinex, Bithumb, Binance, Huobi, COSS, Bitbns, OOOBTC, CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

