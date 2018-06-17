Icon Plc (ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $636.00 Million

Analysts forecast that Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) will announce sales of $636.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Icon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $647.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $632.48 million. Icon posted sales of $431.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Icon will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.77 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Icon.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $620.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. Icon had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 target price (up from $109.00) on shares of Icon in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Icon from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Icon to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Icon in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Icon in the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in Icon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.79. 141,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Icon has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $133.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

