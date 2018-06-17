Pluralsight Cl A (PS) Major Shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, Acquires 1,000,000 Shares

Pluralsight Cl A (NASDAQ:PS) major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Gp, acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Pluralsight Cl A traded up $0.48, hitting $28.39, during midday trading on Friday, Marketbeat reports. 1,805,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,537. Pluralsight Cl A has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $29.84.

Get Pluralsight Cl A alerts:

Several analysts have commented on PS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pluralsight Cl A in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Pluralsight Cl A Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology learning platform woeldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,500 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.