Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,173 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,004,000. Cedar Hill Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 41.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Hill Associates LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $47,713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 20th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.35.

ABT opened at $62.91 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $110.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 1.67%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $183,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,849,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jaime Contreras sold 849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $50,396.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,880.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,999 shares of company stock worth $359,901 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

