IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,540 SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the first quarter worth $203,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,543.1% during the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 67,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 593,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after acquiring an additional 114,043 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 11.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 112,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,395,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.48 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.77 million. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.