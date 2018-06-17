IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases Shares of 5,246 TransUnion (TRU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TRU opened at $71.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.73. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.68 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 209,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $13,542,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,195,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald M. Mccarthy, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $3,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,638 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,435.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,731 shares of company stock worth $20,913,898 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransUnion from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

