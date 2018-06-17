IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $205,000 in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 1,097.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Polaris Industries news, CEO Scott W. Wine sold 245,000 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total transaction of $28,998,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,272,747.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael T. Speetzen sold 24,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $3,069,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,455,082.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,012 shares of company stock worth $35,932,249 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Polaris Industries stock opened at $130.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Polaris Industries Inc. has a one year low of $85.82 and a one year high of $137.66.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. Polaris Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.48%.

PII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Polaris Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Polaris Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Polaris Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

Polaris Industries Company Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

