IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $230,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,622 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 723,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 18.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,247,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares during the period. Finally, CQS Cayman LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 82,838 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $2,535,671.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 323,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,813.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,008 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $1,098,458.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,056 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,408.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,426 shares of company stock worth $21,291,122 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE AXTA opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.31. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 1-year low of $27.77 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.13.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

