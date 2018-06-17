Iguana Healthcare Management LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Iguana Healthcare Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,000. Laboratory Corp. of America comprises 1.9% of Iguana Healthcare Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 12.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Huff Gary sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $293,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Dodson sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.35, for a total transaction of $2,383,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,418.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 179,010 shares of company stock valued at $30,604,044. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corp. of America opened at $189.41 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $140.03 and a twelve month high of $190.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.18.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

