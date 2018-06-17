IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,747 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,936,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,750,000 after acquiring an additional 737,185 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 156,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,071,000 after buying an additional 33,997 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,839,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of IHS Markit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,546,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Pension Fund Board of Trustees purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter valued at about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

In other IHS Markit news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $3,868,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,023 shares in the company, valued at $38,979,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 622,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,314,866 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 2,742,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,671. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a 12 month low of $42.40 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.91 million. IHS Markit had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that IHS Markit will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Macquarie upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.08.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

