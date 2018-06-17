IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Stake in WestRock Co (WRK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 1,757.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WRK. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $7,450,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 16.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 44,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 32.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,256,000 after acquiring an additional 189,912 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 1,121.0% during the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 74.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WRK traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $59.81. 2,842,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,521,006. WestRock Co has a 12 month low of $54.05 and a 12 month high of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that WestRock Co will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WestRock from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.90.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

