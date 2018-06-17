Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Shares Sold by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 9,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,065 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 107,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $2,213,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.19, for a total value of $512,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,186,491.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,893 shares of company stock worth $8,301,464. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on COST shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $191.42 to $188.91 in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.38.

COST traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,879,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,951,906. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $207.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $90.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The retailer reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 11th were given a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 10th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.18%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

