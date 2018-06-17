II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, June 8th.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of II-VI in a report on Friday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.50 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.75.

II-VI stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.45. II-VI has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $53.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.16.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. II-VI had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David G. Wagner sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $290,068.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,248 shares in the company, valued at $2,347,704.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in II-VI by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated provides engineered materials and optoelectronic components worldwide. The company is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for various applications in the industrial, optical communications, military, life sciences, semiconductor equipment, and consumer markets.

