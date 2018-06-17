FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Issued By William Blair

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Illumina in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 22nd, according to Zacks Investment Research. William Blair analyst A. Murphy now anticipates that the life sciences company will earn $4.82 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.30 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 19.31%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illumina from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Illumina has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.36.

Illumina traded down $1.41, reaching $288.75, during mid-day trading on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 1,377,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,501. The company has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Illumina has a 12-month low of $167.98 and a 12-month high of $293.15.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.91, for a total value of $26,785.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,416.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc Stapley sold 1,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.18, for a total value of $412,370.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,726,891.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,771 shares of company stock worth $10,339,278. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter worth $113,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Illumina by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 770 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.