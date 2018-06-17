Immersion Co. (IMMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,437,775 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 2,203,742 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,093,437 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Senvest Management, Llc sold 384,568 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $5,149,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 1,027,971 shares of company stock valued at $14,458,294 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Immersion by 12.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $128,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $168,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Immersion by 193.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth $192,000. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immersion opened at $16.49 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $515.00 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.21. Immersion has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The software maker reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. Immersion had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 118.96%. Immersion’s revenue for the quarter was up 826.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. analysts forecast that Immersion will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMMR. BidaskClub raised shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Immersion from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Immersion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium toolkits that enable original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers to add customized haptic technologies to their own branded devices and other products.

