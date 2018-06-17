Immune Design (IMDZ) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.13

Headlines about Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Immune Design earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0261589266433 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Immune Design traded up $0.15, hitting $4.65, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 414,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,576. The firm has a market cap of $223.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.95. Immune Design has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Get Immune Design alerts:

Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 million. Immune Design had a negative return on equity of 52.00% and a negative net margin of 2,352.98%. sell-side analysts predict that Immune Design will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IMDZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Immune Design from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Immune Design from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Immune Design in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

Immune Design Company Profile

Immune Design Corp., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the research and development of in vivo treatments for cancer. The company primarily develops oncology product candidates based on its ZVex and GLAAS discovery platforms. Its lead products include CMB305, a cancer vaccine targeting the NY-ESO-1 tumor antigen, which is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with synovial and MRCL sarcoma as a monotherapy; and G100, an antigen agnostic intratumoral product candidate as a monotherapy and combination therapy for the treatment of patients with follicular non-Hodgkin Lymphoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Immune Design Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immune Design and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.