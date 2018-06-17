ImmunoGen (IMGN) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News articles about ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ImmunoGen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.756042872938 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMGN. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

Shares of ImmunoGen traded down $0.48, hitting $10.01, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,479,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,436. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that ImmunoGen will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

