ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.15 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $14.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.10 million and the lowest is $12.65 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $39.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 63.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $64.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $63.02 million to $65.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $74.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $137.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $5.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 25th. HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.21.

In related news, CFO David Brannon Johnston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $115,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,198,655.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $300,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,043.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ImmunoGen by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,072,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,959,971. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $13.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 2.17.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, as well as coltuximab ravtansine, a CD19-targeting ADC, which is in Phase II trial for DLBCL.

