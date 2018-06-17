Impact (IMX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,220.00

Impact (CURRENCY:IMX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Impact coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Impact has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Impact has a market cap of $230,220.00 and $0.00 worth of Impact was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00039596 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018514 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000157 BTC.

About Impact

IMX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 13th, 2017. Impact’s total supply is 109,999,981 coins. The official website for Impact is www.impact-coin.org. Impact’s official Twitter account is @Impact_IMX.

Impact Coin Trading

Impact can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Impact directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Impact should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Impact using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

