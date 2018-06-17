Imperial Oil (IMO) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $33.55.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The energy company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Imperial Oil by 12.7% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 29,228,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $774,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292,729 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Imperial Oil by 23.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590,993 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $571,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,398 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Imperial Oil by 234.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,564,374 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899,300 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Imperial Oil by 2.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,965,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,076,000 after acquiring an additional 50,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Imperial Oil by 14.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 101,055 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

