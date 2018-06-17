Incent 24-Hour Volume Tops $2,641.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 2:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Incent token can currently be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00002663 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, Livecoin, Bittrex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last seven days, Incent has traded down 44.2% against the U.S. dollar. Incent has a total market capitalization of $8.02 million and approximately $2,641.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Incent alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008202 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018228 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00587032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00247687 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00095030 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s total supply is 46,016,625 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,016,602 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Incent is www.incentloyalty.com.

Buying and Selling Incent

Incent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.