Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.07

Media coverage about Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Independence Contract Drilling earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas company an impact score of 47.2196287214537 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $3.72. 99,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.68. Independence Contract Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $5.48.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Independence Contract Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. B. Riley set a $8.00 price target on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Contract Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $6.00 target price on Independence Contract Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin.

