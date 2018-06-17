Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBCP shares. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Hovde Group set a $26.00 price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

In other news, EVP Dennis J. Mack sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $89,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $44,213.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,671 shares of company stock valued at $317,109. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 71.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $26.00 on Friday. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $625.57 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

