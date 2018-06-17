Independent Bank Co.(MI) (IBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 744,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 530% from the previous session’s volume of 118,178 shares.The stock last traded at $26.00 and had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Hovde Group set a $26.00 price objective on Independent Bank Co.(MI) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $626.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.12.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert N. Shuster sold 1,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $35,596.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,544.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William B. Kessel sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $33,708.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,671 shares of company stock valued at $317,109 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth $113,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the first quarter worth $246,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.43% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

