Investors Purchase High Volume of Independent Bank Group Put Options (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 1,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,756% compared to the average daily volume of 54 put options.

Independent Bank Group traded down $0.55, hitting $71.25, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.26. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.80 million. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Independent Bank Group to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Independent Bank Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.29.

In related news, Director G Stacy Smith purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,270,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,725,556.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jan C. Webb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $377,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $517,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $340,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Cortina Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 126,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,593 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,498,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

