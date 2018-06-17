Independent Money System (IMS) Market Capitalization Hits $26,526.00

Independent Money System (CURRENCY:IMS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Independent Money System has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Independent Money System coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Independent Money System has a market capitalization of $26,526.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Independent Money System alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00043369 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001515 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002230 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,058.70 or 3.53200000 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008249 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003100 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00126600 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (CRYPTO:IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 17th, 2017. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto. The official website for Independent Money System is independentmoneysystem.com.

Independent Money System Coin Trading

Independent Money System can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Independent Money System should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Money System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Money System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.