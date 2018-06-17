Independent Research Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €35.00 Price Target

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective from Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHL. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. equinet set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €35.51 ($41.29).

Shares of Siemens Healthineers traded up €0.33 ($0.38), hitting €36.21 ($42.10), during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,328 shares.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products and services.

