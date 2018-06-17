Independent Research Reiterates €5.50 Price Target for Gerry Weber International (GWI1)

Independent Research set a €5.50 ($6.40) price target on Gerry Weber International (ETR:GWI1) in a report published on Thursday. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Commerzbank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.35) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. equinet set a €5.75 ($6.69) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €7.30 ($8.49) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Gerry Weber International in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of €8.68 ($10.09).

ETR:GWI1 opened at €6.61 ($7.69) on Thursday. Gerry Weber International has a 52 week low of €7.76 ($9.02) and a 52 week high of €14.19 ($16.50).

Gerry Weber International Company Profile

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear products. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; and accessories, such as caps, hats belts, gloves, shawls, scarves, ponchos, bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry products.

