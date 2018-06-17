Inditex (ITX) Given a €33.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.50 ($38.95) target price on Inditex (BME:ITX) in a research note published on Thursday, May 24th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ITX. Macquarie set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Inditex and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €32.50 ($37.79) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Inditex in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($41.28) price target on Inditex and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Inditex currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €32.52 ($37.81).

Shares of ITX stock traded up €0.31 ($0.36) on Thursday, hitting €25.76 ($29.95). The stock had a trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,000. Inditex has a 1 year low of €23.00 ($26.74) and a 1 year high of €36.90 ($42.91).

Inditex Company Profile

Industria de Diseno Textil SA, known as Inditex SA, is a Spain-based company primarily engaged in the textile industry. The Company’s activities include the design, confection, manufacturing, distribution and retail of men, women and children apparel, footwear and fashion accessories, as well as home furnishings and household textile products.

