Industrial Alliance Securities Upgrades Aecon Group (ARE) to Buy

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Industrial Alliance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$17.50. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s current price.

ARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded Aecon Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.37 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Aecon Group from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.37 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.65.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

Shares of Aecon Group opened at C$15.71 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of C$14.13 and a 1 year high of C$20.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The company reported C($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$543.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$732.40 million. Aecon Group had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Infrastructure, Energy, Mining, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in asphalt production and aggregates, municipal construction, commercial site design, and material engineering and design activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.