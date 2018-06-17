Infineon Technologies (IFXA) PT Set at €30.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IFXA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($29.65) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €25.00 ($29.08).

Infineon Technologies has a 12 month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a 12 month high of €20.42 ($23.74).

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

