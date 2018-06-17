Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IPCC. ValuEngine cut Infinity Property and Casualty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded Infinity Property and Casualty from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infinity Property and Casualty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Infinity Property and Casualty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Infinity Property and Casualty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Infinity Property and Casualty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Infinity Property and Casualty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPCC stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,915. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Infinity Property and Casualty has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $150.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.80. Infinity Property and Casualty had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company had revenue of $364.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.50 million. equities analysts forecast that Infinity Property and Casualty will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. Infinity Property and Casualty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.44%.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers.

