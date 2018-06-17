Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Media headlines about Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, according to Accern. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 46.3953845934132 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on III. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Barrington Research set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock traded down $0.07, reaching $3.99, during trading hours on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 190,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,614. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:III) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 0.50% and a positive return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $68.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.83 million. analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Information Services Group, Inc. Common Stock Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

