First Personal Financial Services Has $2.54 Million Stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,063 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Infosys were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 135,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 805,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 595,652 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,060,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 188,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 89,479 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 19.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Infosys in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Shares of Infosys traded up $0.57, hitting $18.73, on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,640,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,625,998. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.62. Infosys Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Infosys had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 22.73%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

