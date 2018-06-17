Ingenta plc (ING) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Ingenta plc (LON:ING) announced a dividend on Friday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Friday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ingenta’s previous dividend of $1.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON ING remained flat at $GBX 133.50 ($1.78) during trading hours on Friday. 10,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271. Ingenta has a 1-year low of GBX 113 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 225.03 ($3.00).

Ingenta Company Profile

Ingenta Plc and its subsidiaries provide content management, advertising, and commercial enterprise solutions and services to publishers, information providers, academic libraries, and institutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It company operates through Ingenta Commercial products, Ingenta Content products, Vista, PCG, and Ingenta Advertising segments.

