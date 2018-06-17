Ink Protocol (CRYPTO:XNK) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $159,115.00

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Ink Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0271 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Qryptos and IDEX. Over the last week, Ink Protocol has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $159,115.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ink Protocol Profile

Ink Protocol’s launch date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,093,888 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation. The official website for Ink Protocol is paywithink.com. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound. The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Qryptos, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

