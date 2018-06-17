Inmarsat’s (ISAT) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Inmarsat (LON:ISAT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, May 22nd. They presently have a GBX 725 ($9.65) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.68% from the stock’s previous close.

ISAT has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.78) price target on shares of Inmarsat in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inmarsat from GBX 620 ($8.25) to GBX 550 ($7.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.33) target price on shares of Inmarsat in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inmarsat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 584.17 ($7.78).

Inmarsat traded down GBX 12.40 ($0.17), reaching GBX 526.60 ($7.01), during trading on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. 6,406,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,000. Inmarsat has a twelve month low of GBX 381.20 ($5.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 865 ($11.52).

In other Inmarsat news, insider Tony Bates sold 13,684 shares of Inmarsat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 349 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £47,757.16 ($63,582.96).

Inmarsat Company Profile

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

