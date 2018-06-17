Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Wednesday, May 30th.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IPHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innophos from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Innophos from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th.

Innophos stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. Innophos has a fifty-two week low of $38.66 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The stock has a market cap of $954.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Innophos had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Innophos will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. Innophos’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Innophos in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Innophos in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Innophos in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Innophos in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Innophos in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

