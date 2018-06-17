InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) Market Cap Tops $484,797.00

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 6:00 AM E.T. on May 25th. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $484,797.00 and approximately $300.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsaneCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last week, InsaneCoin has traded down 18.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.93 or 0.04092110 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00021509 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00001097 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008756 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005031 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010921 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000063 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004300 BTC.

InsaneCoin Profile

InsaneCoin (CRYPTO:INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 20,895,135 coins and its circulating supply is 20,645,135 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is www.insanecoin.com. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

