Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (FIX) Chairman Acquires $162,330.00 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.38 per share, for a total transaction of $162,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 218,500 shares in the company, valued at $10,134,030. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Franklin Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 7th, Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $104,625.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.87 per share, for a total transaction of $104,675.00.

FIX stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. 241,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,345. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,663 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 55,323 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 11,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,215,000 after purchasing an additional 13,124 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 588,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Sidoti lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as industrial process piping.

