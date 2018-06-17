Michele Marrandino Purchases 100,000 Shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (DFS) Stock

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS) Director Michele Marrandino purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

Michele Marrandino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 11th, Michele Marrandino purchased 150,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00.

On Friday, June 1st, Michele Marrandino purchased 3,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$810.00.

On Wednesday, May 30th, Michele Marrandino purchased 10,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,700.00.

On Friday, May 25th, Michele Marrandino purchased 12,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

On Wednesday, May 23rd, Michele Marrandino purchased 10,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,900.00.

On Thursday, May 17th, Michele Marrandino purchased 16,500 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,620.00.

On Friday, March 16th, Michele Marrandino purchased 5,000 shares of Global Daily Fantasy Sports stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

Global Daily Fantasy Sports traded down C$0.01, hitting C$0.18, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 400,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,830. Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.16 and a 1 year high of C$0.59.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to enter into the online daily fantasy sports industry. Previously, it was involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas interests. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd.

