Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) Insider Buys £149,238.40 in Stock

Hydrogen Group Plc (LON:HYDG) insider Richard A. Green acquired 466,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £149,238.40 ($198,693.12).

Shares of LON:HYDG remained flat at $GBX 34.50 ($0.46) during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544. Hydrogen Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.51).

Hydrogen Group (LON:HYDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (4.40) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter. Hydrogen Group had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be given a GBX 0.80 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.47) price target on shares of Hydrogen Group in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Hydrogen Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment services for mid to senior level professional staff. The company recruits for roles in professional support services, including legal, finance, technology, and business transformation placements; and technical and scientific market sectors, such as energy and life sciences.

