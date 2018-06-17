Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (MAB1) Insider Purchases £300 in Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Lucy Tilley bought 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 625 ($8.32) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($399.41).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 22nd, Lucy Tilley bought 49 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 617 ($8.21) per share, for a total transaction of £302.33 ($402.52).

On Monday, May 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 614 ($8.17) per share, for a total transaction of £294.72 ($392.38).

On Monday, April 16th, Lucy Tilley acquired 48 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 629 ($8.37) per share, for a total transaction of £301.92 ($401.97).

Shares of LON:MAB1 opened at GBX 625 ($8.32) on Friday. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52 week low of GBX 358.25 ($4.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 668 ($8.89).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 26th were given a GBX 11.90 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 26th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $9.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%.

MAB1 has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 645 ($8.59) price objective on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, March 15th.

About Mortgage Advice Bureau

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers, as well as advice on protection and general insurance products. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries.

