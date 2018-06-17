Insider Buying: Pets at Home Group PLC (PETS) Insider Acquires 70,987 Shares of Stock

Pets at Home Group PLC (LON:PETS) insider Peter Pritchard bought 70,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of £99,381.80 ($132,315.00).

Pets at Home Group traded down GBX 0.40 ($0.01), reaching GBX 122.50 ($1.63), during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 20,688,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,000. Pets at Home Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 154.10 ($2.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 221.70 ($2.95).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 14th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $2.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PETS. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.17) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Friday, April 27th. HSBC raised Pets at Home Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.40) to GBX 245 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.06) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Pets at Home Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 187.75 ($2.50).

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of diets for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including collars and leads, feeding bowls, clothing, toys, travel, and training products for dogs and cats; housing, bedding, and enrichment products for small animals; and health and hygiene products for various pet types.

