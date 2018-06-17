Insider Buying: Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (SHOS) Director Buys $46,200.00 in Stock

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ:SHOS) Director Robbins David purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $46,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores traded up $0.05, hitting $2.40, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,551. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $381.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOS. Fondren Management LP acquired a new position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 753,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,939 shares during the period. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies, as well as proprietary in-store services comprising blade sharpening, key cutting, and screen repair.

