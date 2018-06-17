Insider Buying: Softrock Minerals (SFT) Director Acquires C$11,480.00 in Stock

Softrock Minerals (CVE:SFT) Director Stuart Bruce Mcdowall bought 574,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.02 per share, with a total value of C$11,480.00.

Softrock Minerals remained flat at $C$0.02 during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 89,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,666. Softrock Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.02 and a twelve month high of C$0.05.

About Softrock Minerals

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Canada. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest in the 2 producing wells located near Grand Forks; and 2.5% GORR on the Spirit River well in Alberta. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Softrock Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softrock Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.