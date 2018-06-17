Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran Buys 5,000 Shares

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $80,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure traded down $0.15, hitting $15.89, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 486,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,213. The company has a market capitalization of $751.12 million and a PE ratio of 33.10. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $36.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.06 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 248.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

SOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 target price on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $25,053,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 419.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,265,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,801 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 719.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 959,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $8,720,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,035,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 458,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

